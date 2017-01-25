Thomas Wayne ‘Tom’ Hand, age 52, of Trade, Tennessee, passed away at his residence on Sunday, January 15, 2017. He was born on November 14, 1964 to the late James Luther Hand and Willie Mack Maxwell Hand.

Tom loved the outdoors and everything about it. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, raising a vegetable garden, especially tomatoes and hot peppers, and working in flower beds. Tom especially loved sitting on the porch swing and rocking chair.

He was an employee of Mountain City Lumber Company.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sisters: Jewel Thompson and Lavonda Sproles; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Brenda Hand; niece, Renee Barr; nephews: Keith Thompson, Robbie Thompson and David Sproles; special nephew and friend, Scott Parsons; several cousins.

It was Tom’s wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Eugene Hand, 505 Reece Road, Trade, TN

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Thomas Wayne ‘Tom’ Hand has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.