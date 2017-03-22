Thomas Edward Barry, 83, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017. Formerly of Mountain City, TN, he became a “Florida transplant” 13 years ago. He was born in Mountain City on February 14, 1934, the son of Edward E. Barry and Nell Vaught Barry.

Mr. Barry was a 1952 graduate of Elizabethton High.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict serving as a postal clerk in Germany. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Under the GI Bill, he earned a Bachelor Degree in English and Social Services from East Tennessee State University.

He earned a Master’s Degree from Georgia Southern University and an Ed.S degree in Supervision and School Leadership from East Tennessee State University. His career in education spanned over four decades. During this time he taught 5th to 12th grades and adult education classes, was a guidance counselor, and served primarily in administration. Mr. Barry also worked for Summer Youth programs for a number of years. He was Vice Principal at Johnson County High School from 1988-2000, this was the position he held most dear to his heart. He thoroughly enjoyed coaching his intramural basketball team, “The Barry Bombers”. In his most recent years, he was known for his knowledge and love of trivia and name that tune.

Mr. Barry is survived by his children, Meriwether S. Barry of Bonita Springs, FL and Thom E. Barry and his wife, Jessica, of Johnson City, TN. He has three beloved grandchildren, Caleb Boudle, Ciera Boudle, and Andrew Buchheit.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bridgette Boudle in 2002, his sister, Lucy Ward in 2003, and his brother, Bill Barry in 1945. Mr. Barry left an indelible impression on those whom he crossed paths with and dedicated his life to his family and the service of others.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Johnson County High School.

Well done, thy good and faithful servant. Matthew 25:23