Teresa Kay Johnson, age 40, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017. She was born on May 11, 1977 to Jennie Elaine Scott Johnson and the late Harry C. Johnson. In addition to her father, Teresa was preceded in death by her grandparents: Otis and Ola Mae Scott and Zollie and Mary Edna Johnson.

Teresa was a very kind, caring and compassionate person. She loved being a Mom and taking care of her daughter and son. She was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memories include her mother, Jennie Johnson; her precious children: Brittany Kay Brewer and Justin James Brewer; sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Bo Fritts; father of her children: Tommy Brewer; nephews: Jacob Harrington and Brady Fritts; special friends: Brian Hicks, Sandra Holman and Lorie Reece; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating.

Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Johnson Cemetery (off of Cold Springs Road). Pallbearers will be Jacob Harrington, Bo Fritts, Junior Johnson, Ryan Hurley, Kenneth Johnson and Greg Wilcox. Family, pallbearers and friends are asked to meet at Calvary Baptist Church by 2:30 p.m. on Sunday to line up and go in procession to the cemetery.

Donations may be made to the family or funeral home to assist with expenses.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 327 B. Johnson Road, Mountain City, TN.

