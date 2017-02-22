Teresa K. Bunton, age 60, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Virginia following a lengthy illness. The Lord called and she answered. She was born on August 9, 1956, as one of Siamese twins, to the late Raymond and Virginia Maude McCloud Bunton. In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her brother, Gary R. Bunton; three nephews: Kevin R. Greene, Shannon Greene and Justin Bunton Allen; grandparents, John McCloud and Bessie Hollaway McCloud, who helped raise her.

Teresa was a kind hearted, caring person and was a wonderful sister. She enjoyed cooking and loved her little dogs.

She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her twin sister, Ginny K. Wagner; her other sister, Clarice Bunton; her companion and caregiver, Bob R. Greene; aunt, Betty Greene and husband John, Loetta Bright and her son Mike; nephews: Hunter Greene, Rob Wagner, Shane Greene; nieces: Kayla Forrester and her son Ethan, Jeanette Bunton and her son Logan and Andrea Price and her son Waylon, Kayla Bunton Allen and her son Aden and Amber and Autumn; special friends and caregivers: Dawn, Sherry, Christine, Mystery, Joey and Steve; many cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ray Greene and Mack Hollaway officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rob Wagner, Douglas Stanton, Timmy Stanton, Justin Arnold, Bobby Stanton and Mike Quinn. Honorary pallbearers are Joey Bright, Shane Greene, Steve Gregg, David Greene and Dennis Greene. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Mountain City Care Center and Johnson County Rescue Squad.

At other times, friends may call at 134 Wayland Street, Apt 10, Mountain City, TN.

