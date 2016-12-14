Telsie Reeves (Bill) Blevins, age 89, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Saturday, December 03, 2016 at his home. He was born in April 7, 1927 in White Top, VA to the late Orlie F. Blevins and Verna (Ola) Greer Blevins. In addition to his parents Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Sandy Blevins, infant brother, Mont Blevins, step daughter Linda E. Morgan and step son, Andrew B. Morgan. He was a United States Army Veteran.

Bill is survived by his wife Iris Blevins, daughter, Jeanne L. Nichols, sons: Gary L. Blevins, David A. Blevins, Larry D. Blevins and Richard K. Blevins; step daughter, Michele M. Umphlett; step-son, Joseph P. Morgan; sister, Wanda Jean Robertson; brother Richard (Dick) Blevins; eight grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two step-great grandchildren and over the years, a lot of friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 6, 2016, from 5-7:00 p.m. from Mountain City Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 7, 2016 from the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Richard (Dick) Blevins and Elders; John Hicks and Thor Stockamp. Pallbearers will be Richard Blevins, Larry Blevins, David Blevins, Gary Blevins, David Blevins, Jr., Joseph Morgan, Bobby Taylor, Dick Lindsey and Richard (Dick) Blevins. Graveside service and burial will follow from Haw Orchard Cemetery (Mt. Rogers in VA.). The American flag will be presented to the family by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials in Bill’s honor may be sent to the Haw Orchard Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 162 Lansing, NC 28643.

The family will receive friends at the home, 1023 Fox Hollow Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family

