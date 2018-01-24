Ted Trivett, age 94, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the Watauga Medical Center. He was born on March 2, 1923 to the late Clyde James Trivett and Sally Ethel Martin Trivett. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Juanita Marie Walsh Trivett; sisters: Wilma Trivett Walsh and Margie Trivett Taylor and brother, Johnie Glenn Trivette; brothers-in-law: Wade Taylor, Dana Walsh, Luther Rupard and Sam Taylor.

Ted owned and operated his own sawmill for many years. He loved being outdoors and had a special love for sawmill work. He was an avid coon hunter. He studied forestry and fire- fighting techniques with the Civilian Conservation Corps. He was a great story teller and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sons: Ted ‘Junior’ Trivett and wife Mary, Gary Trivett and wife Tracy; daughter, Phyllis Lipford and husband Glenn, all of Mountain City, TN; sisters: Gladys Rupard of Laurel Bloomery, TN and Irene Taylor of Mountain City, TN; brother, Earl Trivette of Mountain City, TN; sister-in-law, Cathleen ‘Kitty’ Trivette; special neighbor, Lois Combs; special caregiver, Barbara Sexton; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Rainbow Cemetery with Glenn Lipford III and Kenneth Phipps officiating. Pallbearers will be Glenn Lipford III, Tyler Trivett, Jamey Icenhour and David Martin.

Food to the family is appreciated or donations in Ted’s memory may be made to Samaritans Purse or the charity of your choice.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of Ted ‘Junior’ Trivett, 1082 Moretz Road, Mountain City, TN

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Ted Trivett has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.