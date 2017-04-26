Tara Ann Musick, age 32, of West Virginia, passed away on April 11, 2017. She was born on May 26, 1984 to Kimberly Collins Dallas and Fletcher Musick. Tara was preceded in death by her grandparents: Ralph and Peggie Musick and Bobby ‘Doc’ and Martha Collins and uncle, Brady K. Musick.

Those left to cherish her memories include her father, Fletcher; sons: Ethan Taylor Musick and Brandon Lee Gilkerson; half -brothers: Brandon ‘Rossy’ Collins and Erik Dallas; aunts, Sherri Musick Parker and husband Bob and Susan Cardona, and several close friends and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held and announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Tara Ann Musick has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.