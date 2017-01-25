Sue Madron Parsons, age 91, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away quietly on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on April 28, 1925 to the late Hillary and Venie Wilson Madron of Trade, TN. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her former spouse Jim Parsons, her brothers: Earl Madron (Gaile), Curtis Madron (Johnsie); her sisters: Ruth Seehorn (Reid), Lucille Eller (Bill), Millie Seiss (Richard), and Lois Wills (Bob), along with several nieces and nephews.

Sue is survived by one daughter Margaret Parsons Westphal, Mountain City, TN, two grandsons who were like sons to her, Bud Crosswhite, Mountain City, TN, and Jim Crosswhite, Elizabethton, TN along with two great granddaughters, Leeann Crosswhite, Mountain City, TN and Lauren Crosswhite, Johnson City, TN, two great grandsons, Tyler Westphal, Mountain City, TN, Paul Westphal, Jacksonville, FL; four great, great grandchildren, Collin McLean, Johnson City, TN, Kylie Westphal, Mountain City, TN, Paxton Keene, Johnson City, TN and Eden Westphal of Jacksonville, FL and many special nieces.

Growing up in the hills of the Bulldog Community in Trade, TN, left a lasting impact on Sue and her six siblings. They all were imprinted with a high regard for their elders, a deep responsibility to their children, a love of the land, and reaching out to those less fortunate.

During World War II, Sue moved to Marion, Virginia to help with the war effort by working in a defense factory.

Although Sue’s vocation was hair dresser at which she worked for over thirty years, her avocation was caregiver, and that’s what she was really born to do. She not only cared for the infirmed, whose families employed her services, she also gave special care and attention to her beauty shop customers who were often among the elderly.

But the special care, the care that only a mother and grandmother can give, was reserved for her daughter and her grandsons whom she cherished and adored, and for whom she would do anything within her power.

Her life, her real life, was cut short by the Alzheimer’s that stole her mind some twenty-six years ago. As a result, she was a resident of Mountain City Care and Rehab for over twelve years where she received excellent care along with love and kindness from the nursing staff, Dr. John Whitlock, and Daniel Jones, PA. The family would also like to thank Ginger Peters for her care for many years at Mountain City Care Center.

Funeral service for Sue will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steven Spencer and Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Phillippi Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions in Sue’s memory be made to your local Alzheimer’s Association.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, 630 N. Shady Street, Mountain City, TN.

