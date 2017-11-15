Steven Paul Marshall, age 37, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 3, 2017 from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born on June 5, 1980 to Steve Marshall and Angie Johnson. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond ‘Pop’ Marshall and uncle, Bunzie Johnson.

Steven was a 1998 Graduate of Johnson County High School. He was a skilled carpenter and worked at the family business, Marshall’s Cabinet Shop. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and farming.

Steven was known by many for his work and commitment with the Johnson County Youth Sports League. He loved working with his sons and the other children in the community.

He was a member of First Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife and best friend, Danae Hensley Marshall; his pride and joy-his boys; Tanner and Sawyer; father, Steve Marshall and wife Cathy; mother, Angie Johnson; brother, Terry Marshall; grandparents: Paul E. Johnson Sr., Joyce Johnson an d Maxine Eller ; special uncle, Raymond ‘Moe’ Marshall and wife Christine; brother-in-law, Jonathan Hensley and wife Amy; sister-in-law, Deena Brown and husband Jason; nephew, Cohen Brown; nieces: Katie Marshall, Addisyn Hensley, Campbell Hensley and Larkin Hensley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Vicki Hensley; many cousins, aunts and uncles and all of his Johnson County Youth Sports League Coaches, Colleagues and especially the league ballplayers.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Mountain City. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charles ‘Dan’ Osborne, Brandon Henson, Brian Roark, Ethan Roark, Brandon Roark, Dave Bunting, Bobby Stout and Mike Essick. Honorary pallbearers are all of the Youth League Ball Coaches and Austin Atwood, Mark Trivette, John Triplett and all of Steven’s many friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials in Steven’s memory be made to Farmers State Bank, PO Box 9, Mountain City, TN 37683 for the Tanner and Sawyer Marshall Trust Fund.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his father, Steve Marshall, 288 Stage Coach Loop; home of Mike and Vicki Hensley, 155 Shupe Hollow Road and home of Angie Johnson, 221 Corner Road, all of Mountain City, TN.

