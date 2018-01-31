Stanley J. Hendricks

April 28, 1948— January 7, 2018

Stanley passed away in Mountain City, TN. He was born in Pennsylvania and lived later years in Delaware.

Stanley was the son of Patsy Margaret and Stanley Hendricks, deceased and brothers, James and Louis.

He had many jobs and worked hard. He had worked at General Motors, Lowes Hardware, Acme, Amerestee and Contractor Steve Davis. He enjoyed old model cars, Cowetts going to Racing Shows and playing lotto.

Stan was a Christian and Loved Our Lord.

Survived by his children: James, Brian, and Matthew; Sister: Margaret Tarbutton; Nephews: David and Michael.

Stanley was visiting his wonderful caring friend Rosy Prince when he got sick and passed on.

