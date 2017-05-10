Shirley Mae Stout, age 80, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on July 20, 1936 to the late Clyde and Mae Garland Glenn.

Shirley enjoyed being with her family and friends and especially loved family gatherings and picnics. She always was happy when visitors came and was always sure to feed them while they were there. Shirley also enjoyed flowers and was particularly proud of an orchid that she had grown. She also enjoyed animals and wildlife.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Little Doe Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 59 years, Howard P. Stout; son and daughter-in-law, Howard Paul Stout Jr. and wife Lisa of Zeblon, NC; brother and sister-in-law, Arlis Clyde Glenn and wife Mary of West Grove, PA; grandchildren: McKenna Elizabeth Stout and Howard Paul ‘Trey’ Stout III and many special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at the Little Doe Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Kreg Smith officiating. Music will be provided by the Church Choir. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tom Kyte, Scotty Kyte, Paul Lowe, Phillip Garver, Elwood Arnold, Danny Huddleston and Marty Trivette. Honorary pallbearers are Chuck Arnold and Staff of The Waters Nursing Staff of Johnson City.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 12775 Hwy 67 W. Butler, TN 37640

