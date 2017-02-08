Shirley Faye Eldreth Cornett, age 77, of West Jefferson, NC passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Watauga Medical Center. She was born in Johnson County, TN on November 20, 1939 to the late Lettie Sarah Eldreth. In addition to her Mother, Shirley was preceded in death by several sisters and brothers.

Shirley was a loving Mother to all her family and will be truly missed by all.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters; Terry Lewis and Jimmy Barr of West Jefferson, NC and Billy Jo Cornett and Mark Beverley, of Delano, TN; sons, Eddie Cornett and Tammy Turner of West Jefferson, NC and John and Heather Cornett of Warrensville, NC; sister, Erleen Farmer of Jefferson, NC; brother, Fred Eldreth of Mountain City, TN; special granddaughter, Kristy Lewis Thomas and husband Andrew and 10 additional grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February, 1 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Jason Cornett to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Eldreth Cemetery on Willens Gap Rd., Mountain City, TN. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Barr, Randy Barr, Brent Cornett, Junior Osborne, Randle Lewis, Kenny Barr, Bobby Roche and Terry Walker. The family will receive friends from 12- 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral.

The family will receive friends at the home 268 E. Buffalo Meadows, Rd., West Jefferson, NC, 28694.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home in Shirley’s honor and memory.

