Shirley Ann Miller, age 79, of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and formerly of Trade, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Villages of Wilkes. She was born on February 16, 1938 in West Chester, PA to the late George Worth and Margaret Mae Gilmore. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Stacy B. Miller.

She liked feeding her birds, gardening and working puzzles. Shirley was a member of Centerview Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters: Rainnie Chatham and husband David, Deborah Cannet and husband John and Stacie Wallace and husband Jackie; grandchildren: Jennifer Eller, Charles Stacy Miller, Jessica Gomes and husband Hayden, Shianti Snyder, Kip Arney Jr. and Shania Osborne; great grandchildren, Dixie Eller and Mattie Eller, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends Tuesday August 22, 2017 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with Steven Spencer to officiate. The funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. graveside service and burial will follow from the Reece Cemetery in Trade with pallbearers of family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Shirley Ann Miller has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.