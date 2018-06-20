Shirley A. Hughes, 78, most recently of Mountain City Tennessee, passed away May 27, 2018.

Born in Salem, NJ to Joseph and Florence Fithian (deceased), Shirley spend much of her life in Pennsville, NJ with her late husband, Carlton R. Hughes, Sr before they both retired to Tennessee.

Over the course of her life, Shirley had been a factory worker, receptionist, homemaker, armed security guard, and cashier, who loved gardening, bird watching, and jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph Fithian, her son, Carl Jr., and two daughters, Tami and Kelly, as well as four grandchildren.