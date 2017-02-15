Sherry Ann Wheeler, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 20, 1963 in Bristol, VA; to the late Delos and Joyce Harless Walker. Sherry was a Registered Nurse at Bristol Regional Medical Center for 26 years. She was a genuinely nice person and loved by everyone. Sherry loved her patients and enjoyed caring for them. She was a woman of great faith, truly loved the Lord, and was a good organizer for her Church, Shady Valley Baptist Church. She will be truly missed by all.Sherry is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ben Wheeler, sister: Dawne Minks and husband Lynn, sisters of her heart, Angie Daugherty, Kay Mahala Cornett, Kathy Smith, Teresa Bott and Donna Tiller, brother, Tommy Walker, aunt, Margaret Potter and husband Raymond, uncles, N.J. Walker and wife Joyce and Dale Flora, mother-in-law, Hazel Whitman Crowder, several nieces, nephews and cousins, her two babies: Jubilee (Jack Russell) and Sadie Mae (Beagle).The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Shady Valley Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Paul Graybeal to officiate. The graveside service and burial will be private. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Cornett, Jeremy Cornett, John Daugherty, Shannon Daugherty, Robert Daugherty and Lynn Minks.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shady Valley Fire Dept. or Shady Valley Baptist Church.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home 2884 Cross Mountain Rd., Shady Valley, TN 37688.

