Shelly Lynn Carpenter, age 57, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Watauga Medical Center following a long and courageous struggle with an extended illness. She was born on September 11, 1959 to Judy Callander and the late Jack Martin. In addition to her father, Shelly was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Jo Martin.

Those left to cherish her memories include her mom and step-dad, Judy and Harry Callander; daughter and son-in-law, Kristy Dugger and Eric Dugger; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Schau and Vanessa; grandchildren: Anthony Dugger and Kylee Cannon; many special neighbors and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 8:00 p.m.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, 397 Ackerson Creek Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

