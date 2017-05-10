Scott Carl Snyder, age 51, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. He was born on February 23, 1966 to Gail Snyder and the late Carl Snyder.

Scott was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed trading, selling and collecting guns. He was also an avid drag racing fan.

Those left to cherish his memories in addition to his mother, Gail, include his wife of 17 years, Karen Eller Snyder; step-daughter, Rebecca Reece and husband Bobby; granddaughter, Hailie Reece; grandson, Ethan Reece; sister, Jackie Snyder nephew, Cody Jordan; special friends: Kenny Sluder, Brandon Snyder, and Wes Garland; many more special friends; and his two ‘Special Kids’, his dogs, Chopper and Shi-Shi.

Funeral service for Scott will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. Entombment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Sluder, Kenny Sluder, Wes Garland, Cody Jordan, Brandon Snyder, Bobby Reece, Duke Snyder and David Ross. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers and food the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 10114 Hwy 421 N, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Scott Carl Snyder has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.