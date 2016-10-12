Sarah Alice Bright, age 91, of Rural Retreat, VA and formerly of Mountain City, TN passed away Thursday, September 29, 2016. She was born in Butler, TN on July 16, 1935 the daughter of the late William Nelson Letcho, Sr. and Vada Elaine Mink Lethco. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Otis Mitchell Bright and a granddaughter Misty Bright.

She is survived by her children, Carol Bright Shepherd of Butler, TN Kathy Bright and Brian Williams of Delphos, OH, Robert Mitchell Bright of Mountain City, TN; brothers and sisters, David Lethco, Lucy Sisco,

Buena “Sis” Lethco all of Mountain City, Betty Burris, Ben Lethco both of Rural Retreat, Dewanda Lee of Roan Mountain City, TN, Bud Lethco, Bill Lethco both of Wytheville, VA, Jim Lethco of Faiso, NC, Bob Lethco of Goldsboro, NC; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, son-in-law and caregiver, Donald Buck of Rural Retreat; brother-in-law, Matt Moody of Michigan; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 15, 2016 from Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, TN with Pastor Jonathan Hamman officiating.

Lindsey Funeral Home in Rural Retreat, VA is serving the Bright family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com

Hux-Lipford Funeral Home is in charge of the local service.