Sandra Lynn Hamm, age 51, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 5, 2016 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 9, 1964 to Sheila Deyton Hamm and the late Howard Hamm. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Carter Gentry and by her brother, Stephen Hamm.

Sandra enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening and especially spending time with her grandchild. She previously worked at McDonalds and most recently worked at NECX complex, where she worked for the last 12 years.

In addition to her mother, Sheila Hamm, Sandra is survived by two sons; Steven Gentry and wife Emily and Michael Gentry and fiancé, Caitlin, all of Mountain City, TN; father of her sons, Larry Gentry of Mountain City, TN; sisters: Vicky Howard and husband Dave, Brenda Bowles and husband john and Lisa Jackson and husband Steve; grandchild, Conner Gentry and one on the way, Conley Gentry; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Johnny Hodge officiating. Special music will be provided by Tony and Cheri Jo Potter. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Roten- Osborne Cemetery, located on Roaring Fork Road in North Carolina. Pallbearers will be Greg Jenkins, Blaine Doss, Wayne Johnson, D.J. Bryant, D.J. Stanley, Doug Stanley and Ray Jenkins. Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Gentry and Dave Howard.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of her son, 4023 Crackers Neck Road, Mountain City, TN.

