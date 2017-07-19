Ruth Opal Garland Campbell, age 92, formerly of Shady Valley, TN, passed away on July 12, 2017, in the Erwin Health Care Center, Erwin, TN. She was born in Shady Valley, TN, on February 19, 1925 to the late Robert Garland and Emma Grace Rambo Garland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Campbell; she was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.

She was a homemaker and she really enjoyed working on her farm.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law Ardna Campbell.

The family would like to especially thank Erwin Health Care Center in Unicoi, TN, for the last eight and one-half years of care they gave to “Aunt Ruth”. The family really thanks and appreciates the center for all they did for her. Also, a special thanks to her public guardian, Wanda Martin and her assistant Karrie, for seeing and caring for Ruth .

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at Shady Valley Memorial Gardens. Reverend Richard Stout will be officiating. Music will be provided by Faye Campbell.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

The family of Ruth Opal Garland Campbell has placed her arrangements in the competent and caring hands of the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home.