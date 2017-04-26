Ruby Maxine Noland, age 86, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital of Abingdon, VA. She was born on March 25, 1931 to the late Edgar and Ollie Lewis Stanley. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel R. Noland; sons: Donnie Denny and Dean Denny; granddaughter, Tina Hicks and her husband Ronnie and son-in-law, Richard Taylor.

Ruby enjoyed being outside. She especially enjoyed gardening and flowers. Ruby loved her family and especially loved and enjoyed time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters: Betty Farmer and husband Randy, Dorothy Johnson and Linda Taylor; brother, Bart Stanley; grandchildren: Brandon Lipford, Wayne Johnson, Cory Johnson, Deanna Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Jeff Denny, Tammy Click, Jennifer Courtner, Amanda Gentry; several great grandchildren; great grandson who was a very special friends also, Wiggles; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Mountain City Care and Rehab for their outstanding care.

Funeral service for Ruby will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Jones officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Cornett Cemetery. Pallbearers are Brandon Lipford, Gage Lipford, Randy Farmer, Bart Stanely, Cory Johnson, Michael Lewis and Stuart Cox. Honorary pallbearer is Daniel Jones.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 939 Red Brush Road, Mountain City, TN.

The family of Ruby Maxine Noland has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.