Ruby Gladys McKinnis, age 90, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, January17, 2018 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on October 20, 1927 to the late Tom and Blanch Osbourne Adams. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Henry Eugene McKinnis; son, Martin Wade ‘Bunt’ McKinnis and several brother and sisters.

Ruby loved art and especially loved to paint and draw. She really loved to paint rocks. Ruby loved flowers and had a green thumb. She could grow just about any kind of flower.

She was a member of Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children: Betty Jo Greer and husband Jim, Helen Morefield and husband Ed; Jim McKinnis and wife Betty and William Thomas ‘Flea’ McKinnis; sisters: Evelyn McKillan, Naomi Rodrigues, Audrey McConnal; brothers: Rondal Adams and Gene Adams; thirteen grandchildren; twenty seven great grandchildren; nineteen great-great grandchildren; special friends: Tammy Hicks and Dreama Hicks; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Ministers Harold Morefield and Buddy Morefield officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Jamie Greer, Kenny Greer, Chris Price, Bob Morefield, Jim Morefield, Beaver, Wayne Hicks, TJ McKinnis. Honorary pallbearers are Edd Morefield and Jim Greer.

The family will also receive friends on Sunday and Monday at the home of Helen Morefield, 705 Cobb Creek Road, Butler, TN .

