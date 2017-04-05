Roland Eugene Milhorne, age 76, of Shady Valley, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2017. He was born October 9, 1940 to the late Curtis William Milhorne and Anne Mae Baldwin Milhorne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Milhorne, and by two sisters, Nancy Boone and Shirley Milhorne.

Roland loved the Atlanta Braves and watched as many of their games as he could. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his dog, Ossah. One of his favorite things he enjoyed was watching western TV programs and movies, especially anything starring John Wayne. Rolands true passion in life w as his family, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, Madison and Tiffany, who each treasured his friendship in their own unique way.

Roland was a member of Shady Valley Baptist Church.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include daughters Delta Milhorne Worley, Anne Milhorne Lipford and husband Glen, son Tim Milhorne and wife Lora, sisters Norma Edmiston and husband Dave, Mary Lou Hoffman and husband James, brothers Roger Milhorne and wife Judy, Bobby Milhorne, grandchildren Tiffany Worley, Madison Smith, and Amanda Milhorne, great-grandchildren Alexis, Jayden, and Mason, and several nieces and nephews. He also had a special friend, Stan Beem, who he spent a lot of time with since 2003.

A memorial service for Roland will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Shady Valley Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Anne Lipford, at 10147 Highway 421 North, Shady Valley, Tennessee.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Roland Eugene Milhorne has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN, 3