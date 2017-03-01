Roger McKinley Stanberry, age 51, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017. He was born on September 13, 1965 to Yvonne Cable Phillips and the late Fred Roger Stanberry. In addition to his father, Roger was preceded in death by his stepfather, Glenn Phillips.

Roger was an avid boater. He also liked many various sports and enjoyed playing golf.

He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother Yvonne Phillips; sisters: Debbie Blevins and husband Mike and Theresa Cole and husband Randy; nieces and nephews: Joey Cole, Michele Walsh and husband Michael, Matthew Blevins and wife Ashley; great nieces: Faith Walsh and Avery Blevins; great nephew, Aaron Cole; aunt, Anna Ruth Atwood; his faithful companion, Bowzer and many special friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastors Ray Greene and Lynn Hicks officiating. Special music will be provided by Greater Glory. Graveside service and interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Cole, Michael Blevins, Matthew Blevins, Michael Walsh, David Reece and Gary Evans. Honorary pallbearers are Joey Cole and Aaron Cole. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his mother Yvonne.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Roger Stanberry has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.