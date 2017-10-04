Rodney A. Taylor

Rodney Aron Taylor, 51, of Capon Bridge, WV, died on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at his home.

Rodney was born on May 30, 1966 in Montgomery County, MD, a son of Van E. Taylor of Mountain City, TN and the late Eunice Elizabeth Fay Doan Taylor. He was a Brick Mason for East Coast Masonry. Rodney loved fishing, hunting, pets and was an environmentalist.

Surviving with his father is a daughter Taffie J. Taylor of Mountain City, TN and two sisters: Eunice Taylor of Abingdon, VA and Debbie Thomas and her husband Stacy of Mountain City, TN.

A graveside service was held in the Taylor Family Cemetery in Mountain City, TN on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

To view Rodney’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.