Rocky Adkins

Rocky Adkins, age 63, Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at his residence. He was born on February 18, 1954 in Harford, Maryland to the late Vernon and Cledys Bowman Adkins.

Rocky was a car enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows. He especially enjoyed Hot Rod cars. He also enjoyed going to flea markets but most of all he loved spending time with his girls, his wife Carol, and his four legged girls, Megan and Chloe.

He retired from Kleins Grocery Store where he was a meat cutter.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Carol Rolfes Adkins; brother: Roger Lee Adkins and wife Charlene and their dog Angel of Butler, TN; sister, Janet Caudill of Maryland; step daughter, Brenda Olesczcuk of Maryland; step son, John Adkins of Maryland; step grandchildren: Sinjin Olesczcuk and Hunter Olesczcuk both of Maryland; nephews: David Caudill, Michael Caudill and Ronald Adkins; nieces, Michele Bowers and Ronda Adkins Sparks; special friends: John Wayne and Dinah Jeffries and their dog Buster; his special four legged friends; Meagan and Chloe and many more special people.

Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Phillippi Cemetery with Minister Dwayne Dickson officiating. Pallbearers will be John Wayne Jeffries, Danny Dunn, Ken Short, Don Faulkner, Paul Trivette and Ray Farmer.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 415 Powell Street, Mountain City, TN.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Frist Christian Church Building Fund, 401 W. Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683

