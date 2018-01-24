Rochelle J. Crowder, age 78, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Mountain City Care and Rehab Center. She was born on April 19, 1939 to the late Kenneth and Mary Joyner. In addition to her parents, Rochelle was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Crowder; sister, Peggie Wise; grandson, Adam Campbell; great grandchild, Cameron Crowder.

She was a faithful member of Roan Creek Baptist Church.

Rochelle loved to read. She was a very loving and caring person and enjoyed helping people in the community and her church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children: Charles ‘Chuck’ Crowder and wife Sharon , Linda Crowder Morefield and husband Mike, and Edna Miller and husband Greg; sisters: Clarice Pearce and husband James, Kenny Waddell and husband Ivan; brothers: K.E. Joyner and wife Diane; brother-in-law, George Wise; grandchildren: Kim Flahart and husband Mark, Nikki Campbell, Charles Crowder and wife Sonya, Michael Morefield, Haley Miller; great grandchildren: Caitlin Leonard, Serena Leonard, Maleia Leonard, Natalyi Taylor, Myleigh Crowder, Gabbi Crowder, Sutton Crowder; daughter-in-law, Kathy Crowder; special niece: Evelyn Allen and husband Brian and sons Todd and Sam; special nephew, Darrel Crowder and wife Pam and daughters, Mollie and Laura and many more special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Roan Creek Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Hankal and Pastor Mike McNutt officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Mike Morefield, Greg Miller, Michael Morefield, Charles Crowder, Brian Allen and Darrel Crowder. Honorary pallbearers are Jay Davis, Bliss Hawkins, George Wright and Todd Grayson.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Rochelle’s memory to The Gideons, PO Box 155 Mountain City, TN 37683 or the Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Mountain City Care Center for all of their loving care and kindness.

At other times the family will receive friends at 199 Crowder Road, Mountain City, TN

