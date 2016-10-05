Robert Thomas Osborne, 71, of The Dalles,Oregon, formerly of Creston, NC, died Thursday, September 22,2016 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born June 30, 1945, in Creston, NC, Robert was the youngest son of the late Ermin E Osborne and Ethel Stewart Osborne. He served his country in the US Army, a Veteran of Vietnam. Robert was a Journeyman Millwright, and later, a heavy equipment mechanic, having worked on construction projects including the Linn Cove Viaduct, and spent many years working for Maymead, before working as a contractor in Iraq prior to his retirement. He enjoyed traveling and gardening, and his favorite activity was spending time with his family and friends. Robert is survived by his wife, Olga Lillian Osborne; his children, Shannon Osborne McCreery, and husband Paul; Morgan Osborne; Lynne Huffman; Janine Drennen;, Barry Matchett and wife Lisa; Michael Matchett and wife Miwon; and Gary Battenburg; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; Sisters Mary Rose Roark and Hilda Osborne, Brother Frank Osborne, and many beloved extended family and friends. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Osborne, and two sisters, Lois Osborne and Myrtle Osborne. Services will be held privately by the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family thru the website huxlipfordfh.com Professional services for Mr Osborne are being provided by the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee.