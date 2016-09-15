Robert Shanklin (R.S.) Walker, age 87, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 07, 2016. He was born on February 16, 1929 to the late C.H. Herbert Walker and Lynie Maxie Wright Walker. In addition to his parents, R.S. was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gladys Walker, who passed away on March 21, 2013; step mother, Mattie Walker; sister, Helen Monseur; brothers: Dale, Charles, J.C. and Dean Walker.

R.S. worked at Burlington Industries until their closure. R.S. loved to be outdoors working in his garden and on his farm. He also enjoyed coon hunting. He was known for making anything out of nothing.

R.S. was a United States Army Veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart.

He was a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish R.S.’s memories include his daughters: Linnie F. Walker and Diane Hawkins and husband Jody; son, Chuck Walker, all of Mountain City, TN; special friend who was like a daughter, Mechelle Arney; sisters: Blanche Settlemyer, Mary Hicks, Shirley Michael and husband Bill and Betty Mink; brothers: Connie Eggers and John Eggers & wife Glenda; step grandchildren: David Mosley, Scott Mosley, Mary Sue Mosley; step great grandchildren: Christian, Addison, Trey, Jessica, Renae and Christopher; uncle, Hugh Walker; special niece, Geena Atwood; special friend, Marion Church; several cousins, nieces and nephews and many more special friends and neighbors.

Graveside Service and Interment with military honors conducted by the Johnson County Honor Gurad will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2016 at the Walker Family Cemetery with Pastors Frank Rash and Junior Seatz officiating. Special music will be provided by Mr. Marion Church and the Church Family. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 460 Slimp Branch Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Robert Shanklin (RS) Walker has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.