Robert P. Sheets, Sr., 80, of Rising Sun, MD, formerly of Mountain City, TN, passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2016 surrounded by his loving family.

Born February 1, 1936 in Peach Bottom, PA, Robert was the son of the late William James Sheets, Sr. and Bertha Annabel (Caldwell) Sheets. He served his country proudly in the USMC and the US Army. Robert was a career carpenter and enjoyed building and making home improvements. He was an avid fisherman and was a member of the National North American Fishing Club and the Bass Fishing Club. His most cherished time was that spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his two daughters, Victoria Sheets and Karen Sheets; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Sheets-Banks; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother James Sheets, Sr.; sister; Lucille Adams; three step-daughters whom he helped raise, Lydia Ramponi, Marie Slagle, Sonja Goodwin; and many beloved extended family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley J. Sheets; son, Robert P. Sheets, Jr.; two daughters, Deborah Wallace and Brenda Churchill; and four siblings.

Services will be held privately and at the family’s convenience. To send condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.