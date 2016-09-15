Robert Jordan Main, age 25, of Campobello, SC and formerly of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2016. He was born on March 15, 1991 to Randy Main and Sandy Price. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Tester.

Jordan was an amazing human being who was thoughtful, caring, giving and had a true heart full of kindness and concern for others. He was very ambitious and a hard worker. He and his sister had a special bond and he loved her with a passion.

Jordan worked at Asphlund Tree Service.

Those left to cherish Jordan’s memories include his mother, Sandy Tester Price and Tim Johnson of Mountain City, TN; father, Randy Main of Campobello, SC; sister, Shyann Price; grandparents: Mary Tester and JoAnn and Otto Main; aunts: Linda South and Lisa Martin and husband Scott; cousin, Amanda Furchess (cousin Dee); special pet dogs: Mason and Molly; many more cousins and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Tony Potter officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will follow at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aron Freeman, Josh Anderson, Chris Forrester, Cory Forrester, Jonathan Walker, Steve Price and Eric Roark. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Main, Darren Main, Tony Main, Edward Main, Ronnie Dunn and Doug McFadden.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his mother, 6047 Hwy 67 W, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Robert Jordan Main has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.