Robert ‘Bob’ Hulcher

Robert ‘Bob’ Hulcher, age 83, of Orlando, Florida and Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on November 18, 1933 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Charles and Merilyn Ashburn Hulcher. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by close friends Norm Reece, Tommy Walsh and Earl Fritz.

Bob was a character and very personable. He loved to interact with people on many levels. He always enjoyed a good conversation with his family and friends and loved to leave people laughing. He liked to cook and was known as ‘Chef No Tell’ because he would not and could not do the same recipe twice. Bob was also a model airplane enthusiast.

Bob worked for Martin Marietta where he was a Master Planner. He was a Korean War Veteran having honorably served in the United States Army Airborne. He was proud of his military career and was always complimentary of other military personnel throughout his life.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 63 years, Nancy Phillippi Hulcher; sons: Robert Hulcher, Rick Hulcher and wife Karen and Randy Hulcher and wife Lee; sister, Betty Jane Simpson and husband Mac; brother, Dick Hulcher and Laurel Nason; grandchild: Candace Hulcher and husband Matt Moraca; several cousins, nieces and nephews and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Danny Cullop officiating. Special music will be provided by Joe Crossw

hite, Tim Hybarger, Isaac Hybarger and Adam Hybarger. Graveside service with military honors conducted by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow at the Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memorials may be made in Bob’s memory to Rescue Dog & End of Life Sanctuary, c/o Mountain City Antiques (Melissa Gentry), 110 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683

At other times the family will receive friends at 693 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Robert ‘Bob’ Hulcher has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.