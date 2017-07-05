Richard Michael ‘Mike’ ‘Club” Blevins, age 67, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born on September 7, 1949 to Earlene Cress Blevins and the late Dick Blevins. In addition to his father, Mike was preceded in death by a brother, David Edward Blevins.

Mike was a contractor for many years and in 1978 he opened his own restaurant in Mountain City, Mike’s Bar-B-Que. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed his guns and reloading his own ammunition.

In addition to his mother, Earlene; Mike is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Sarah Blevins of Leland, NC; special friend like a son, Robbie Bradley of Elizabethton, TN, Boy Dog, two nieces, Nikki Blevins Sawyers and Brandy Blevins Childester, mother of his son, Beverly Blevins of Lottsburg, VA; and many, many special friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from Mountain City Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Johnson County Human Society, PO Box 307, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Richard Michael ‘Mike’ ‘Club’ Blevins has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.