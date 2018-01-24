Richard Howard Cooper, age 61, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at his residence. He was born on July 2, 1956 to the late Millard and June Cooper. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Sue Cooper who passed away July 2, 2014 and a brother, Michael J. Cooper.

Richard was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked as a carpenter for many years.

Those left to cherish his memories include two sons: Howard Cooper and Ted Cooper; sister, Kathy Blevins; brothers: Gary Cooper, Terry Cooper and Bobby Copper; grandchildren: Richard Donovan Geoffrey Cooper and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Potter officiating. Military honors will follow and will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Private interment will be held at Price Cemetery at a later time.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 196 Millard Cooper Lane, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Richard Howard Cooper has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home 224 S. Church St. Mountain City, TN 37683.