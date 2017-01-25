Rev. Richard Arlen ‘Rick’ Farley, age 57, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2017 at his residence. He was born on August 28, 1959 to Arlen and Dolores Johnson Farley. He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Farley.

Rick was a devout Christian and tried to reach as many people with God’s word as he could. He was a man who truly loved the Lord and preached the gospel. When he was well, that was his passion. When he became ill and was not physically able to go out to visit and testify the way that he would have liked, he began posting scripture and words of encouragement on his facebook page every night around 8:00 p.m. He soon had many friends and followers who would anxiously log into their facebook accounts each evening just to read what scripture, thoughts and inspiration Richard had to share with them for the day.

Rick was also a family man who loved his family with all of his heart, especially his children and two grandchildren, Cristen and Braden.

He was a United States Army Veteran. Rick was a former employee of Timberland Boot Company, where he was a manager.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 37 years, Lois May Farley; his parents, Arlen and Dolores Farley; mother-in-law, Nell May; daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Chris Cornett; son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Ashley Farley; sister and brother-in-law, Gaye and Jerry Conway; brothers and sister-in-law: Shannon Farley and Jim and Malu Farley; grandchildren: Cristen Cornett and Braden Cornett; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Rick will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shannon Courtner officiating. Special music will also be provided by Pastor Courtner. The family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. -4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley, TN. Pallbearers will be Warren May, Ben May, Chris Cornett, Shannon Farley, Kevin Smith and Larry Laws. Honorary pallbearers are Russell Ward, Danny Eller, Willy Arnold, Bill May, Rick May, Jerry Conway and Mac Harrolison.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his mother-in-law, Nell May, 1411 Slimp Branch Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

