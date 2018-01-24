Rev. Larry Steven Rye

Reverend Larry Steven Rye went home to be with his Lord on Sunday morning, January 14th. Larry died peacefully in his home at the age of 68.

Born May 20th, 1949, in Bluefield, WV to the late Lawrence Rye and Lois Lambert. It was in Bluefield, WV where he met the love of his life and spouse of 40 years, Susan Riley. Susan preceeded him in death, in 2009. Together, they shared a lifetime of happiness in the service of others.

As newlyweds, Larry and Susan service began as Larry enlisted in the United States Navy. Larry was assigned to the USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67), completing multiple tours in the Mediterranean Sea and Europe.

Upon completing his enlistment, Larry returned to West Virginia, where he was employed as an electrician at Kursy Mining Company designing mining machinery before being called into service as a pastor in the United Methodist Church. In his more than 30 years of ministry, Larry and Susan served congregations across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, to include Tazewell VA, Pocahontas VA, Bland VA, Mountain City TN, St. Paul VA, and Galax VA. Larry’s career culminated with a second ministry in Mountain City, TN at First United Methodist Church, were he retired in 2011.

After retirement, Larry’s service continued through volunteer support of the Navy Amateur Radio Club (NARC), where he served as a net controller and secretary. Larry (call sign KM4TX) was a licensed HAM radio operator and avid hobbyist. He and the nearly 700 members of NARC supported veterans charities with annual monetary donations and by providing a support network through the use of HAM radio to connect Navy veterans after their transition from active service.

Pastor Rye enjoyed woodworking, gardening, electronic gadgets, and watching Sci-Fi.

Larry’s greatest joy came from his love and service to his family, community, and country. He and Susan were blessed with one daughter and three grand-daughters. Together, they shared a lifetime of cherished memories and precious moments. They remember his great sense of humor and the pride he took in them.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Stephanie Osborne and son-in-law, LTC Kelley Osborne; grand-daughters Ashley Yates & husband Chris, Emily Osborne, and Madysen Osborne.

A celebration of life service to honor Larry, will be held on Saturday, January 27th 2018 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Mountain City, TN, followed by his internment in the church columbarium. Family will receive friends following the interment in the fellowship hall. Service will be officiated by Rev. Larry Dukes. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Larry Steven Rye has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home 224 S. Church St. Mountain City, TN 37683.