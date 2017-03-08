Rev. Dwight L. Adams, 104, passed from this life into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on February 23, 2017.

Rev. Adams was born on August 3, 1912 to George Willet and Bessie Eggers Adams. At the age of 104, he was the last and longest living of his siblings.

Rev. Adams spent his life carrying the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ to all that would listen. He was outspoken and unapologetic about his love for God. He believed that he would be alive for the rapture of the church and given his longevity on earth, family and friends were surprised and even disappointed to find themselves still here when he had gone on to glory. God’s ways are not our ways, and He chose to take him to his reward before the rest of us.

Dwight was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Moretz Adams; brothers, Ray, Smith, Charlie, Russell and Ulas Adams; sisters, Agnes Tulloch and Belle Cole; and half-brothers, George and Alfred Adams.

A number of nieces and nephews remain to keep his memory alive. The caring staff at Mountain City Care Center, and especially his great-niece, Cherie Osborne, were with him to the end.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1st at Hux-Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, TN. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. with Brother Spencer Roark officiating. Burial will follow in the Rainbow Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers are Ted Trivett Jr., Dennis Adams, Nathaniel Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, Don Adams, Darrell Adams, Gary Gambill and Buck Kirby. Active pallbearers will be chosen from those attending Wednesday’s services.

The family has placed Rev. Adams’ services in the caring and competent hands of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home.