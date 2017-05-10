Raymond ‘Ray’ Laws, age 34, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee and formerly of Butler, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. He was born on June 21, 1982 to Steven Laws and Norma Laws. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Thelma Garland and paternal great grandmother, Ola ‘Nan’ Laws.

Ray loved his daughter Gracie ‘Bird’ with all of his heart and soul. He loved his Honda cars and working outside with heavy equipment.

Those left to cherish his memories include his life- long girlfriend, Sonya Osborne; daughter, Gracie Marie Laws; mother, Norma Laws and friend Billy Shepherd; father and step mother, Steven and Christie Laws; brother, Chris Laws and wife Johnna; sister, Auburni Laws and fiancé Daniel Swift; step brother, Matthew Myers; step sister, Whitney Eldridge; paternal grandparents: Ronnie and Pansy Laws; maternal grandfather, George Garland; paternal great grandfather, Wayne ‘Pawie’ Laws; best friend, Bo Pleasant; special niece, Micaela ‘Peach’ Graham; special cousins: Gina and Lucas Burnett, Adam Erickson, Daniel Laws, Gary Wayne Laws, Missy Taylor, Logan Meredith and Richard Garland; more special friends, cousins and family members and his special dogs: Max, Daisy and Onetime.

The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Ray will be cremated following the service and there will be no formal burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home.

At other times, the family will receive friends at 178 Wayne Laws Road, Butler, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Raymond ‘Ray’ Laws has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.