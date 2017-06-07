Raymond Howard Mahala Sr.

Raymond Howard Mahala Sr. age 76, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017. He was born on May 25, 1941 to the late John and Lonie Mahala. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Cassie Greer and her husband Daniel Greer.

Raymond was a very kind, honorable, humble, Christian man. He never met a stranger and loved everyone that he met. He was very hard working and was a ‘Man among Men’.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 53 years, Sarah Jane Price Mahala; children: Raymond Mahala Jr. and girlfriend Kim Coalson, Sonja Mahala Hurd and husband Bill Hurd, John ‘Eric’ Mahala and fiancé Judy Fritts Madison and Clifford Ray Mahala and wife Hallie Muse Mahala; sisters: Ellen Bright and husband Paul Bright; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; special friend, Boyd Fletcher; his four legged friend and Raymond’s sidekick, Jada (his Dachshund dog); several nieces and nephews and many more special friends.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Harold Dowell officiating.

It was Raymond’s wishes to be cremated following his funeral.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 203 Valley View Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683.

