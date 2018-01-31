Randolph Dugger Sr, age 72 of Laurel Bloomery passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 18, 2018. Randolph was born on May 6, 1945 to the late Clyde James, and Loraine Lester. He enjoyed doing mechanic work, working in the saw mill & fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife, Virginia. Brother: Timothy. Sister: Billy Jean.

Sons: Randolph Jr & wife Elizabeth, Tom, Timmy, Clyde and Michael.

Grand-Children: Randall, Timothy, Chris, T.J, Jason, Brittany, Brandy, Kelly Lynn, and Amber.

Great-Grandchildren: Raydan, Roman, Clara Nicole, Braydon, Jada, Noah, Logan, Paul and Libby. Several nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Funeral Services for Randolph will be held on Monday January 22, 2018 at the Charles B Hux Memorial Chapel. The family of Mr. Dugger will receive friends from 5-7; with the funeral services at 7 P.M. Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Services will be officiated by Minister J.E. Stanley.

Active pallbearers will be his Sons and Grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers will be: David Dugger, Charles Norris, James Gentry, Eric Taylor, Ronnie Dunn and Norman Dickens.

