Ralph G. Stout

Ralph Stout passed away on August 18, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was a loving husband to Margie for 75 years and a wonderful father to Sonny, Mary Beth, Linda, Carole and Jeff. In addition to his wife and children, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews also survive him.

Ralph was born to the late Allen M. Stout and Lizzie Martin Stout on April 14, 1921 in Mountain City, Tennessee. He was also preceded in death by his brother Joe Stout and sister, Lena Ray. He graduated from Johnson County High School in 1939 and attended Lincoln Memorial University on a basketball scholarship from 1939 to 1942 before serving in the Navy during World War II. He later graduated with highest honors from Elgin Watch Makers College.

Ralph began officiating sports in 1946 and during his 65 years with the TSSAA, he served as an official, a supervisor, and commissioner. He officiated in the following conferences: Southern, OVC, SEC, ACC, VSAC, and NBA. Ralph became a legendary basketball and football official and was referred to as the “nation’s most respected man in stripes”. His honors include: induction into Naismath, TSSAA, Northeast, Lincoln Memorial and Tennessee Halls of Fame, voted Jaycee’s Tennessee Man of the Year 1950, five time winner of the Southern Conference Silver Whistle Award and the local town park bears his name.

He served the Town of Mountain City as Mayor for 17 years and was a business owner of a family jewelry store. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Mountain City and Past Master of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge.

Ralph was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and official. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends Wednesday August 23, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Thursday August 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Wilks, Pastor Warren Stewart and Pastor Ron McEwen to officiate. Masonic Rites by Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #243 F&AM will follow the funeral service. Entombment will follow from the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum with Military Honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers are Martin Slatery, Brian Shore, Joseph Stout, Matthew Stout, Robert Nelson, Erik Nelson, Alexander Stout and Thomas Bower. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Hutchinson, Jim Cradic, Dave Burkner, Joel Pierce, Lynn Griffith, Charlie McConnell, Charlie McCarthy, Joe Atwood, Ron McEwen, Billy Bob Garrison, Shelby Miller, Tom Reece and Ralph’s TSSAA family.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ralph’s memory may be made to the Ralph G. Stout Varsity High School Basketball Scholarship, c/o Farmers State Bank, PO Box 9, Mountain City, TN 37683.

