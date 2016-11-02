R.D. Garland, Jr.

R.D. Garland, age 93, of Shady Valley, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at Hillview Health Center. He was born April 14, 1923 to the late Allen Garland and Vinnie Blevins Garland. He was a lifelong resident of Shady Valley and was a retired farmer and carpenter. In addition to his parents, R. D. was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Carrie Lena Garland, brothers Rhondie Garland, Ed Garland, Dale Garland, and Buford Garland. He was a member of Shady Valley Church of Christ.

R.D. was a farmer for many years, raising cattle, tobacco, and other crops. He was also an accomplished carpenter, having built many homes in the area. He enjoyed outdoor life and enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and neighbor and enjoyed being with family and friends. He was a quick witted man and enjoyed joking with friends. He was a veteran of the US Army, served in World War II and participated in the Battle of Western Europe. He was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received during battle.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Janet Nolan and husband Jim, Judy Cretsinger and husband Kevin, sons, Ken Garland, Scotty Garland and wife Janine, special sisters in law Azona Blevins, Annabelle Manning, Mary Hill, Hazel Watkins and husband Jim, a brother in law whom he was as close to as a son, Joe Hill, grandchildren, April Pollak and husband Tom, Jim Nolan Jr. and wife Aida, Josh Garland, Cindy Jones, great grandchildren, Eric Nolan, Jim Nolan III, Aiden Nolan, Brittany Buhrman and husband Josh, Jacqueline Sauders and husband Ryan, great-great grandchild Noah Sauders, special aunt Settie Garland, and special several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00 pm on Friday, October 28, 2016 from the Shady Valley Church of Christ with Minister Tracy Dugger and Minister Daniel Koen officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment with military honors will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Blevins Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Ricky Garland, Eric Hill, Rick Bowers, Josh Garland, Clay Walker, and Randy McQueen. Honorary pallbearers will be Earl Howard, Reford McQueen, Vergil Cretsinger, Roger Blevins, Forrest Blevins, Wayne Duncan, Jim Nolan Jr. and Jim Sherman.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Hillview Health Center and Avalon Hospice, and also to Shelby Hodge for the loving care. Also a special thanks to the many friends and family members for the visits, food, and prayers during his lengthy illness.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 1415 Hwy. 91, Shady Valley, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the Blevins Cemetery Fund in care of Kevin Cretsinger, 1421 Hwy. 91, Shady Valley, Tennessee.

Condolences may be sent ot the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of R. D. Garland has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683