Polly Elizabeth Ward, age 87, of Mountain City Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 22, 2016. She was born in Mountain City, Tennessee on February 24, 1929 to the late Clint Wilson and Georgia Wilson.

She had lived in Mountain City for many years after previously living and working in Boston, Massachusetts where she worked as Administrator to the Boston Chief of Police.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Oscar Wilson and other relatives; Jackie Wilson, Dollie Wilson, Oscar Wilson, Jr. and Bucky Wilson.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Donald Ward; sister Betty Wilson; grandson, Justin Ward and granddaughter, Dayshel Reed.

The family will have a visitation and time of remembrance at Mountain City Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, 2016 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Burial will be private.

