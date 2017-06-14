Phyllis Ann Pennington, age 80, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at her home. She was born in Coburn, Virginia on April 6, 1937 to the late John and Carolee Canter Porter. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Pennington; sisters: Helen Shull and Kay Isaacs and brother: Jerry Porter, Bill Porter, Sonny Porter and Bud Porter.

Phyllis was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings. She also enjoyed growing various flowers, which were beautiful.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 59 years, Earnest Pennington; children: Peggy Palmore and husband Tom, Shane Pennington and wife Pamela, Ernie Pennington and Gary Pennington; sisters: Carolyn Haralson, Nancy Price and husband Keith; brothers: Harry Porter, Eddie Porter and wife Joann; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Bentley officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Shoun-McEwen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Lowe, Eric Lowe, Jerry Roark, Sonny Osborne, Jeffrey Lewis and Daniel McEwen. Honorary pallbearers are Justin Roark, Aaron Roark, Chris Pennington, Michael Pennington and Alan Pennington.

At other times the family will receive friends at 3236 Campbell Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

