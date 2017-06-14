Perry Jennings, age 72, of 203 Shouns Mission Lane, Mountain City, TN passed away Monday, June 5, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late Clyde and Mae Belle Cornett Jennings. He was a member of Shouns Mission and he loved reading his Bible and spending time with his friends. Perry was self- employed in the roofing industry for many years and during that time he made many friends. He always enjoyed talking with people about the Bible. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Verlene Martin; and brothers: Oscar Jennings, Jeter Jennings, Howard Jennings, Sonny Jennings and Ralph Jennings.

Survivors include: his wife Lois Dunn Jennings; daughter Tina Jennings Glover and husband Jason; sisters: Nora Mae Swift and Evelyn Farmer and husband Bill; brothers: Barney Jennings and wife Lucille, Dewey Jennings, Ben Jennings and wife Peggy, Tony Jennings and wife Rita, Butch Jennings and wife Brenda and Jim Jennings and wife Cathy and several nieces and nephews. Special friends Jason Glover, Dr. Earl Taylor and special 4 pawed friend Hailey also survive.

Funeral services for Perry Jennings will be conducted at 7:00 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Roark, Rev. Leonard Fletcher and Rev. Homer Vanover officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Active pallbearers will be Paul Dunn, Mike Bradley, John Paul Jennings, Rabe Jennings, Butch Jennings and Tony Jennings. Honorary pallbearers will be special son-in-law Jason Glover and Dr. Earl Taylor. Graveside service and interment will follow the service in Jennings Family Cemetery.

At other times friends may call at the residence, 203 Shouns Mission Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683.

