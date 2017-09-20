Pearl W. Martin, age 90, of Zionville, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at The Foley Center of Chestnut Ridge, Blowing Rock NC. She was born on March 20, 1927 to the late James H. Wilson and Hattie C. Wallace Wilson. In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, James Roy Martin, who passed on May 24, 2015 and a brother, Earl Wilson.

Pearl loved working in her garden and canning. She could fix breakfast like no other person and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. If you were blessed to be in her home you could always count on hearing the sound of her pressure cooker. Pearl also enjoyed quilting and has made many cherished quilts for family and friends. She retired from IRC following 20 years of service.

Pearl had a special bond with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Zionville Baptist Church and loved her church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son and daughter-in-law, Wallace James Martin and wife Cheryl of Zionville, NC; sisters: Faye Potter and Georgia Pardue; brother, Clay Wilson, all of Zionville, NC; grandchildren: Candace Martin Ayers and husband Adam of Zionville, NC and James Charles Martin and wife Lisa of Kingsport, TN; great grandchildren: Makenzie and Savannah Martin, Bailey Ayers and Shayna, Cayden and Keyton Watt; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Zionville Baptist Church with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dwayne Tester officiating. Entombment will follow at the Zionville Baptist Church Mausoleum. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mountain Care Facilities, Medi-Home Hospice and Mountain City Care & Rehab for their love, compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Pearl’s memory may be made to the Zionville Baptist Church or Charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Pearl W. Martin has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.