Paul W. Dunn, age 66, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at his home following an 18 year long fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on September 28, 1950 to the late Fred Gordan Dunn and Alice Faye Dunn Campbell. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Dunn.

Paul loved the outdoors and he especially loved working with his tractor. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially all of his grandchildren and great grandchild.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 45 years, Barbara Lynn Dunn; mother-In-law, who was like a mother to Paul, Madge Sexton; daughter, Bessie Dunn Dugger and husband Tim; special sister, Tammy Morefield Dunn; special brother, Bobby Ray Dunn and wife Marcella; special brothers-in-law: Joseph Sexton and wife Melinda and Jerry Sexton who always called Paul ‘Doc’; grandchildren: Timothy Paul Dugger and girlfriend, Loni Gilbert, Jason Ray Dugger, Kelly Lynn Dugger; great grandchild, Logan Paul Dugger; nieces and nephews: Tralaina Mains and husband Kenny, Jessica Tester, Melissa Dunn, Crystal Hicks, Brittany, Bethany, Hannah, Annabell, Richard, Amanda Hyatt, Miranda Nicole Hayworth; great niece and great nephew, Brianna and Tristen Mains; several more nieces, nephews and cousins; special home health nurse, Stacey Blair and many, many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017 at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Billy Morefield officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Timothy Paul Dugger, Timothy Ray Dugger, Joseph Lewis Sexton, Tommy Jack Morefield, Kenny Mains and Terry Reid. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Ray Dugger, Clyde Dugger, Jerry Sexton, Bobby Ray Dunn and Randolph Dugger Sr.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 278 Eastridge Ln, Mountain City, TN 37683 and on Saturday, July 15 from 6-9:00 at the home.

