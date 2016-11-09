Paul Ray Robinson, age 73, of Lawrenceville, Va passed away October 31, 2016. He is survived by his wife, Elsie Maxine Rhymer Robinson; his granddaughter, Kristin Rhymer; two daughters, Joan Hogan and Paula Robinson; two sisters, Virginia Matthew and Freda Crossan; three brothers, James, Clarence and Claude Robinson; and his Grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2016 at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, Tn.