Patricia Ann Robinette Tipton, age 77, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went home to be with Lord on Thursday, April 13th, 2017.

She was born April 6th 1940 to Kathryn Frazee and Clarence Kendall Robinette in Terra Haute Indiana.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Harold Tipton as well as two sons, Steven Lynn Mack and Chris Kendall Tipton. Patricia lived in the Monroe Michigan area for over 40 years and graduated from Airport High School. Patricia’s main occupation was a homemaker.

She loved to read, cook, garden and was always crocheting.

She was a member of Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship of Mountain City TN. She is survived by her daughter Leeann Tipton Baker and husband Sam Baker of Mountain City TN; daughter- in-law Patti Mack; Grandchildren: Roman Michael Mack, Vanessia (Mack) Woods, Katherine Mack, Justin Scott Baker, and several great grandchildren.

Memorial to be held in June and announced later.

On Line condolences may be sent to the family huxlipfordfh.com

The family of Patricia Ann Tipton has placed her arrangements in the compent and caring hands of Hux Lipford Funeral Home