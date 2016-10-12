Odell H. Guinn, age 78, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on August 4, 1938 to the late Nathan and Vennie Guy Guinn. In addition to his parents, Odell was preceded in death by brothers: Ivan, Dannie, Oscar, Andrew, Carl and Ira Guinn and sisters: Dora Campbell, Caldonia Crumley and Alice Vestal.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 55 years, Dove Mink Guinn; son, Johnny Guinn of Mountain City, TN daughters: Sherry Simcox and husband Ernest of Creston, NC and Lisa Carroll and husband Randy of Mountain City, TN; grandchildren: Joshua Simcox and wife Pam, Savanna Dobbins, Courtney Carroll, Ryan Carroll and Ethan Carroll; great grandchild, Lilly Dobbins; sisters: Blanche Berry and Dorothy Sizemore; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Shannon Courtner officiating. Graveside Service and interment will follow at the Gambill Springs Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 910 Arnold Town Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Odell H. Guinn has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.